Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

13309 Applewood Dr

13309 Applewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13309 Applewood Drive, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1106ba03d ---- SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH RENT! Newly updated 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home. Features eat-in kitchen with all new appliances and walk-in pantry, spacious rooms, all new carpet and paint throughout, 1 car garage, unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups and nice fenced yard with oversized back deck. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13309 Applewood Dr have any available units?
13309 Applewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13309 Applewood Dr have?
Some of 13309 Applewood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13309 Applewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13309 Applewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13309 Applewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13309 Applewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13309 Applewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13309 Applewood Dr offers parking.
Does 13309 Applewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13309 Applewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13309 Applewood Dr have a pool?
No, 13309 Applewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13309 Applewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 13309 Applewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13309 Applewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13309 Applewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13309 Applewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13309 Applewood Dr has units with air conditioning.

