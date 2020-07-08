13309 Applewood Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1106ba03d ---- SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH RENT! Newly updated 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home. Features eat-in kitchen with all new appliances and walk-in pantry, spacious rooms, all new carpet and paint throughout, 1 car garage, unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups and nice fenced yard with oversized back deck. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups