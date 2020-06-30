All apartments in Grandview
12701 Crystal Avenue
12701 Crystal Avenue

12701 Crystal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12701 Crystal Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12701 Crystal Avenue have any available units?
12701 Crystal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 12701 Crystal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12701 Crystal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12701 Crystal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12701 Crystal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12701 Crystal Avenue offer parking?
No, 12701 Crystal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12701 Crystal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12701 Crystal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12701 Crystal Avenue have a pool?
No, 12701 Crystal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12701 Crystal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12701 Crystal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12701 Crystal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12701 Crystal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12701 Crystal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12701 Crystal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

