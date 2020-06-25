11955 Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. The living room has vinyl plank and tile throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Bedrooms are carpeted. Preparing your favorite meals in the kitchen will be a delight, it includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Imagine eating your meals in the dining area steps away from the back deck that allows you to enjoy all the views of the yard. The home also has a finished basement where you will find the 2nd bathroom.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.