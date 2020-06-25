All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 11955 Sycamore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
11955 Sycamore Avenue
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:53 PM

11955 Sycamore Avenue

11955 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11955 Sycamore Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. The living room has vinyl plank and tile throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Bedrooms are carpeted. Preparing your favorite meals in the kitchen will be a delight, it includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Imagine eating your meals in the dining area steps away from the back deck that allows you to enjoy all the views of the yard. The home also has a finished basement where you will find the 2nd bathroom. Come check out this home today before its gone.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11955 Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
11955 Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 11955 Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 11955 Sycamore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11955 Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11955 Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11955 Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11955 Sycamore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11955 Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
No, 11955 Sycamore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11955 Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11955 Sycamore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11955 Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 11955 Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11955 Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11955 Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11955 Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11955 Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11955 Sycamore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11955 Sycamore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Cheap PlacesGrandview Dog Friendly Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City