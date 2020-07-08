All apartments in Grandview
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

11925 Armitage Dr

11925 Armitage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11925 Armitage Drive, Grandview, MO 64030
Crossgates

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming ranch with a partially finished basement. Home features newly refinished hardwood floors, large kitchen with space for dining, formal dining area, en-suite bathroom and more. Tons of storage space in laundry room, utility area, and garage. Home is located on a cul-de-sac and has a large fenced in back yard. Call Executive Property Solutions at 816-832-2472 or email execpropsolutions@gmail.com to schedule a guided tour of the property.

- Monthly rent of $1,075 includes sewer usage fee, HOA dues, and monthly preventative pest treatment by Rottler Pest & Lawn Solutions.
- Lease term is for 16 months.

- Property is Gas and Electric. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (Gas, Electric, and Water).
- No past rental history? We accept Guarantors on the lease (guarantor must apply and meet additional requirements), additional deposit may be required.

Apply online at https://executivepropertysolutionsllc.propertyware.com

Please note that decor in photos is not included with property, residents are responsible for providing their own decor.

- $35 application fee per resident the age of 18 and older.
- $250 pet deposit, if pet is approved by owner. (Pet Deposit Assessed is Per Pet).
- Monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.
- Security Deposit required no more than 48 hours after application approval.

Rental Qualifications
- No past balances owed to previous Landlords.
- Minimum credit score of 600 required for resident applicants. Minimum credit score of 700 required for guarantor.
- Applicants must have an income of 3x the rent per month, this can be a combined income between applicants.
- Minimum rental history of 2 years required for applicant, rental history from a friend, family friend, or family will not be considered as proper residency verification.
- Residents are required to have renters insurance.

EPS performs thorough assessment of all information submitted by applicants, please remember to be truthful on application. Application fees are non-refundable as this cost is assessed for office time to process applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11925 Armitage Dr have any available units?
11925 Armitage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 11925 Armitage Dr have?
Some of 11925 Armitage Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11925 Armitage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11925 Armitage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11925 Armitage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11925 Armitage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11925 Armitage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11925 Armitage Dr offers parking.
Does 11925 Armitage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11925 Armitage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11925 Armitage Dr have a pool?
No, 11925 Armitage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11925 Armitage Dr have accessible units?
No, 11925 Armitage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11925 Armitage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11925 Armitage Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11925 Armitage Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11925 Armitage Dr has units with air conditioning.
