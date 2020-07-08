11925 Armitage Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming ranch with a partially finished basement. Home features newly refinished hardwood floors, large kitchen with space for dining, formal dining area, en-suite bathroom and more. Tons of storage space in laundry room, utility area, and garage. Home is located on a cul-de-sac and has a large fenced in back yard. Call Executive Property Solutions at 816-832-2472 or email execpropsolutions@gmail.com to schedule a guided tour of the property.



- Monthly rent of $1,075 includes sewer usage fee, HOA dues, and monthly preventative pest treatment by Rottler Pest & Lawn Solutions.

- Lease term is for 16 months.



- Property is Gas and Electric. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (Gas, Electric, and Water).

- No past rental history? We accept Guarantors on the lease (guarantor must apply and meet additional requirements), additional deposit may be required.



Apply online at https://executivepropertysolutionsllc.propertyware.com



Please note that decor in photos is not included with property, residents are responsible for providing their own decor.



- $35 application fee per resident the age of 18 and older.

- $250 pet deposit, if pet is approved by owner. (Pet Deposit Assessed is Per Pet).

- Monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.

- Security Deposit required no more than 48 hours after application approval.



Rental Qualifications

- No past balances owed to previous Landlords.

- Minimum credit score of 600 required for resident applicants. Minimum credit score of 700 required for guarantor.

- Applicants must have an income of 3x the rent per month, this can be a combined income between applicants.

- Minimum rental history of 2 years required for applicant, rental history from a friend, family friend, or family will not be considered as proper residency verification.

- Residents are required to have renters insurance.



EPS performs thorough assessment of all information submitted by applicants, please remember to be truthful on application. Application fees are non-refundable as this cost is assessed for office time to process applications.