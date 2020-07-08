11925 Armitage Dr

Amenities
Charming ranch with a partially finished basement. Home features newly refinished hardwood floors, large kitchen with space for dining, formal dining area, en-suite bathroom and more. Tons of storage space in laundry room, utility area, and garage. Home is located on a cul-de-sac and has a large fenced in back yard. Call Executive Property Solutions at 816-832-2472 or email execpropsolutions@gmail.com to schedule a guided tour of the property.
- Monthly rent of $1,075 includes sewer usage fee, HOA dues, and monthly preventative pest treatment by Rottler Pest & Lawn Solutions.
- Lease term is for 16 months.
- Property is Gas and Electric. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (Gas, Electric, and Water).
- No past rental history? We accept Guarantors on the lease (guarantor must apply and meet additional requirements), additional deposit may be required.
Apply online at https://executivepropertysolutionsllc.propertyware.com
Please note that decor in photos is not included with property, residents are responsible for providing their own decor.
- $35 application fee per resident the age of 18 and older.
- $250 pet deposit, if pet is approved by owner. (Pet Deposit Assessed is Per Pet).
- Monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.
- Security Deposit required no more than 48 hours after application approval.
Rental Qualifications
- No past balances owed to previous Landlords.
- Minimum credit score of 600 required for resident applicants. Minimum credit score of 700 required for guarantor.
- Applicants must have an income of 3x the rent per month, this can be a combined income between applicants.
- Minimum rental history of 2 years required for applicant, rental history from a friend, family friend, or family will not be considered as proper residency verification.
- Residents are required to have renters insurance.
EPS performs thorough assessment of all information submitted by applicants, please remember to be truthful on application. Application fees are non-refundable as this cost is assessed for office time to process applications.