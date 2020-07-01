All apartments in Grandview
1006 Pinkston Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:34 PM

1006 Pinkston Avenue

1006 Pinkston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Pinkston Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently renovated 3 bed 2 & 1/2 bedroom in Grandview. All bedrooms are located on the main floor along with the two full baths. Improvements include new carpet, paint, light fixtures, and bath and kitchen flooring. House features fireplace, large deck, large fenced in backyard, finished basement with half bath and large 2 car garage. Washer and dryer are included however owner will make no repairs. This property is available for immediate occupancy. Applicants income must gross three times the monthly rent to qualify.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Pinkston Avenue have any available units?
1006 Pinkston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 1006 Pinkston Avenue have?
Some of 1006 Pinkston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Pinkston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Pinkston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Pinkston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Pinkston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Pinkston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Pinkston Avenue offers parking.
Does 1006 Pinkston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 Pinkston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Pinkston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1006 Pinkston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Pinkston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1006 Pinkston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Pinkston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Pinkston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Pinkston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Pinkston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

