1006 Pinkston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently renovated 3 bed 2 & 1/2 bedroom in Grandview. All bedrooms are located on the main floor along with the two full baths. Improvements include new carpet, paint, light fixtures, and bath and kitchen flooring. House features fireplace, large deck, large fenced in backyard, finished basement with half bath and large 2 car garage. Washer and dryer are included however owner will make no repairs. This property is available for immediate occupancy. Applicants income must gross three times the monthly rent to qualify.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.