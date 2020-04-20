825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym 24hr maintenance

Unique home in desirable area has all the features you've been looking for! Hardwoods/tile thru-out, 2 living spaces, 3 full bathrooms, 4 true bedrooms, PLUS finished basement space that would suit any need. 5th non-conforming bedroom, rec room, home gym, office, or just storage! This home was custom built with the large bedrooms. You will not believe the space! Huge closets, bedroom level laundry, front porch and covered deck, large, open kitchen, tons of storage. Come see for yourself!



