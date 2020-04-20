All apartments in Grain Valley
825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive.
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:35 PM

825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive

825 Ridgeview Drive · No Longer Available
Grain Valley
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Location

825 Ridgeview Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
24hr maintenance
Unique home in desirable area has all the features you've been looking for! Hardwoods/tile thru-out, 2 living spaces, 3 full bathrooms, 4 true bedrooms, PLUS finished basement space that would suit any need. 5th non-conforming bedroom, rec room, home gym, office, or just storage! This home was custom built with the large bedrooms. You will not believe the space! Huge closets, bedroom level laundry, front porch and covered deck, large, open kitchen, tons of storage. Come see for yourself!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive have any available units?
825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive have?
Some of 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive offer parking?
No, 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive have a pool?
No, 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Southwest Ridgeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

