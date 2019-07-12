All apartments in Grain Valley
1609 Northwest High View Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:14 PM

1609 Northwest High View Drive

1609 NW High View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1609 NW High View Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Get ready to call 1609 NW High View Dr. home! You will enjoy all this home has to offer. This stylish home comes complete with a living room, welcoming kitchen/dining area, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and much more! The well proportioned home flows effortlessly from the open concept floor plan to the back deck that allows you to enjoy the back yard views! Relax in comfort and style in the living room that boasts a stylish fireplace, step-in ceiling, and plush carpet. The kitchen was designed for your inner chef, it incorporates an appliance package, tile flooring, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. With so much to offer this home won’t last long. It also features a finished basement that you can turn into so many things! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions ma
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Northwest High View Drive have any available units?
1609 Northwest High View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1609 Northwest High View Drive have?
Some of 1609 Northwest High View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Northwest High View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Northwest High View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Northwest High View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Northwest High View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Northwest High View Drive offer parking?
No, 1609 Northwest High View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Northwest High View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Northwest High View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Northwest High View Drive have a pool?
No, 1609 Northwest High View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Northwest High View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1609 Northwest High View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Northwest High View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Northwest High View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
