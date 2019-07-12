1609 Northwest High View Drive

Amenities

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Get ready to call 1609 NW High View Dr. home! You will enjoy all this home has to offer. This stylish home comes complete with a living room, welcoming kitchen/dining area, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and much more! The well proportioned home flows effortlessly from the open concept floor plan to the back deck that allows you to enjoy the back yard views! Relax in comfort and style in the living room that boasts a stylish fireplace, step-in ceiling, and plush carpet. The kitchen was designed for your inner chef, it incorporates an appliance package, tile flooring, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. With so much to offer this home won’t last long. It also features a finished basement that you can turn into so many things! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions ma

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.