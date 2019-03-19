Amenities

1518 NE Erin Ct Available 02/08/19 Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Grain Valley - Come check out this 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/1 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Unit Features:

All Electric Unit.

All Bedrooms located on the top floor.

Master has Walk-In Closet, Attached Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Shower.

1st Guest Bedroom has a Deep Closet.

2nd Guest Bedroom has a Regular Closet.

Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.

Downstairs has a Half Bath for Guests.

Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Deep Pantry, and a Defined Dining Area.

Living Space.

Attached One Car Garage that Comes with a Remote.

Washer and Dryer Hook Ups on the Second Floor with all the Bedrooms.



Other Features:

Maintenance Free.

Yard Maintenance is Provided.

Trash is Included.



Grain Valley School District

Matthews Elementary

North Middle School

Grain Valley High School



Pets are Welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee plus $25 per month per pet rent. Dogs 40 lbs or less with breed restrictions.



Tenant pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



