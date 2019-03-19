All apartments in Grain Valley
Grain Valley, MO
1518 NE Erin Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1518 NE Erin Ct

1518 Northeast Erin Court · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Northeast Erin Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1518 NE Erin Ct Available 02/08/19 Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Grain Valley - Come check out this 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/1 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Unit Features:
All Electric Unit.
All Bedrooms located on the top floor.
Master has Walk-In Closet, Attached Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Shower.
1st Guest Bedroom has a Deep Closet.
2nd Guest Bedroom has a Regular Closet.
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.
Downstairs has a Half Bath for Guests.
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Deep Pantry, and a Defined Dining Area.
Living Space.
Attached One Car Garage that Comes with a Remote.
Washer and Dryer Hook Ups on the Second Floor with all the Bedrooms.

Other Features:
Maintenance Free.
Yard Maintenance is Provided.
Trash is Included.

Grain Valley School District
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School

Pets are Welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee plus $25 per month per pet rent. Dogs 40 lbs or less with breed restrictions.

Tenant pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE3078089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

