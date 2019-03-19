Amenities
1518 NE Erin Ct Available 02/08/19 Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Grain Valley - Come check out this 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/1 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Unit Features:
All Electric Unit.
All Bedrooms located on the top floor.
Master has Walk-In Closet, Attached Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Shower.
1st Guest Bedroom has a Deep Closet.
2nd Guest Bedroom has a Regular Closet.
Full Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.
Downstairs has a Half Bath for Guests.
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Deep Pantry, and a Defined Dining Area.
Living Space.
Attached One Car Garage that Comes with a Remote.
Washer and Dryer Hook Ups on the Second Floor with all the Bedrooms.
Other Features:
Maintenance Free.
Yard Maintenance is Provided.
Trash is Included.
Grain Valley School District
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School
Pets are Welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee plus $25 per month per pet rent. Dogs 40 lbs or less with breed restrictions.
Tenant pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
