Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:29 PM

1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive

1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so beautiful! The living room has a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave as well as granite counter tops with a island. Walkout dinning area to a deck and a fenced yard. This home also has a 2 car garage and a finished basement. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive have any available units?
1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive have?
Some of 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive offers parking.
Does 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive have a pool?
No, 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
