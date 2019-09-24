1416 Northeast Jaclyn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so beautiful! The living room has a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave as well as granite counter tops with a island. Walkout dinning area to a deck and a fenced yard. This home also has a 2 car garage and a finished basement. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.