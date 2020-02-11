All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 1409 Northwest High View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1409 Northwest High View Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:46 PM

1409 Northwest High View Drive

1409 Northwest Highview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all

Location

1409 Northwest Highview Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This home is a super cute raised ranch. The home has 3 bed and 2.5 bath. The basement is finished with a half bath. The hallway bath has w/d hookups in it. The master bedroom has two closets along with an attached bathroom. The living, kitchen, and dining are all open together for an amazing open concept. The kitchen has nice dark wooden cabinets that looks great with the granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home has a fenced back yard as well. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Northwest High View Drive have any available units?
1409 Northwest High View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1409 Northwest High View Drive have?
Some of 1409 Northwest High View Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Northwest High View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Northwest High View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Northwest High View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Northwest High View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Northwest High View Drive offer parking?
No, 1409 Northwest High View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Northwest High View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Northwest High View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Northwest High View Drive have a pool?
No, 1409 Northwest High View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Northwest High View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1409 Northwest High View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Northwest High View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Northwest High View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 Bedroom ApartmentsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Grain Valley Cheap ApartmentsGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO
Grandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University