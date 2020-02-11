1409 Northwest High View Drive

Amenities

Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This home is a super cute raised ranch. The home has 3 bed and 2.5 bath. The basement is finished with a half bath. The hallway bath has w/d hookups in it. The master bedroom has two closets along with an attached bathroom. The living, kitchen, and dining are all open together for an amazing open concept. The kitchen has nice dark wooden cabinets that looks great with the granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home has a fenced back yard as well. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.