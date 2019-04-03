1215 Ashley Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d321c7e02e ----

Tons of upgrades in these beautiful Grain Valley townhomes. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms and closets,2 car garage.. Must See! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



2 Bath

2 Car Garage

3 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Deck/Patio

Lawn Care Provided

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Provided