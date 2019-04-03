All apartments in Grain Valley
1215 Ashley Lane
1215 Ashley Lane

1215 Northwest Ashley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Northwest Ashley Lane, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d321c7e02e ----
Tons of upgrades in these beautiful Grain Valley townhomes. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms and closets,2 car garage.. Must See! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Ashley Lane have any available units?
1215 Ashley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1215 Ashley Lane have?
Some of 1215 Ashley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Ashley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Ashley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Ashley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Ashley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Ashley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Ashley Lane offers parking.
Does 1215 Ashley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Ashley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Ashley Lane have a pool?
No, 1215 Ashley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Ashley Lane have accessible units?
No, 1215 Ashley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Ashley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Ashley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Ashley Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1215 Ashley Lane has units with air conditioning.

