1000 NE Deer Creek Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30d41ef08c ----
Charming newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer provided and 2 car garage. Community features fantastic clubhouse with pool. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Club House
Community Pool
Deck/Patio
Garage Opener
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided