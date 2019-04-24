All apartments in Grain Valley
1000 NE Deer Creek Dr

1000 Northeast Deer Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Northeast Deer Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer provided and 2 car garage. Community features fantastic clubhouse with pool. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr have any available units?
1000 NE Deer Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr have?
Some of 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1000 NE Deer Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 NE Deer Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.

