Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:55 AM

134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glasgow Village, MO

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Glasgow Village
1 Unit Available
224 Presley Dr
224 Presley Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
854 sqft
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137 Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Glasgow Village

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
10010 Valley Dr.
10010 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
884 sqft
3 bedroom home in Riverview - Welcome home! This freshly painted 3 bedroom home is ready for someone to call it home. The kitchen features an eat in space for meals as well as a gas stove.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
9874 Valley Dr
9874 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 3 beds, 2 bath, and 1830 sq ft home in St Louis! Featuring a family room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and enclosed porch to make up the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms in the second level! Lovely

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
10118 Cabot
10118 Cabot Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$980
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10118 Cabot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11665 Briarbrae Court
11665 Briarbrae Court, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with wood flooring, large level yard and spacious basement for plenty of storage. Call to schedule your showing today!
Results within 5 miles of Glasgow Village
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Spanish Lake
150 Units Available
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
13024 Lakeridge Dr
13024 Lakeridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home with 2 car garage and an extra garage on the property in Spanish Lake! Walk to Spanish Lake Park for picnics. Great home, tons of room to build and spread out. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath and 2 Garages. Some hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
2270 Redman Rd
2270 Redman Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath colonial home with nearly 3,000 sq ft in St Louis !Located just north of highway 270 & 367. It features a large detached 2 car garage and workshop, an a large covered front porch.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1104 Laredo Avenue
1104 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
933 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in St. Louis is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1120 Rhea Avenue
1120 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$890
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669678 A coveted rental home in St.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
14423 Foxgate Court
14423 Fox Gate Court, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1550 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
11675 Sheffield Drive
11675 Sheffield Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1082 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch with unfinished basement. Hardwood floors throughout; updated kitchen with stainless appliances and a large fenced backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11156 Pritchard Drive
11156 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Fabulous 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Ranch with one car garage. Large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. Hardwood and carpet throughout the home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Castle Point
1 Unit Available
10137 Duke Dr
10137 Duke Drive, Castle Point, MO
3 Bedrooms
$785
927 sqft
Charming one level home! - Come check out this adorable home today! Walk on in to new flooring and carpet in the living area and bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11411 Las Ladera Dr.
11411 Las Ladera Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1042 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath! - Call Ultimate Realty TODAY to schedule your appointment! 314-675-0470 ext 825 This is a NON SMOKING HOME.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9741 Lanier Dr
9741 Lanier Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1000 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba Single Family Home in Moline Acres. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9808 Cambria Dr
9808 Cambria Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1014 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Moline Acres. All beds and full bath on one level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1807 Minneford Dr
1807 Minneford Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1480 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1480 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba Single Family Home in Ferguson. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1132 Baron Ave
1132 Baron Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
850 sqft
1132 Baron Ave is a house in St. Louis, MO 63138. This 864 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1959.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Castle Point
1 Unit Available
10257 Lord Dr
10257 Lord Drive, Castle Point, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
10257 Lord Dr is a house in St. Louis, MO 63136. This 888 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

