All apartments in Gladstone
Find more places like 7501 North Central Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gladstone, MO
/
7501 North Central Street
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:01 PM

7501 North Central Street

7501 North Central Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gladstone
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7501 North Central Street, Gladstone, MO 64118
Hamilton Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Enjoy this Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! Call Kevin McClellan today to schedule your viewing! 816 529-9960.Very large home in the heart of Gladstone. Brick all around w/ vinyl soffits & Thermal Payne windows make this a great efficient home. Features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, very large eat in kitchen and hearth-like room. Beautiful Updated kitchen cabinets is such a nice plus in this oversized Kitchen. Formal living and dining has carpet however sellers has said there is hardwoods under some of the carpeting. House has baseboard heat with boiler that is 6 yrs old. The Rent is $1,450+7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,450 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 North Central Street have any available units?
7501 North Central Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
Is 7501 North Central Street currently offering any rent specials?
7501 North Central Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 North Central Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7501 North Central Street is pet friendly.
Does 7501 North Central Street offer parking?
No, 7501 North Central Street does not offer parking.
Does 7501 North Central Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 North Central Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 North Central Street have a pool?
No, 7501 North Central Street does not have a pool.
Does 7501 North Central Street have accessible units?
No, 7501 North Central Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 North Central Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7501 North Central Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 North Central Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7501 North Central Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St
Gladstone, MO 64118
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave
Gladstone, MO 64119

Similar Pages

Gladstone 1 BedroomsGladstone 2 Bedrooms
Gladstone Cheap PlacesGladstone Dog Friendly Apartments
Gladstone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stormy Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City