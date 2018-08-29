7501 North Central Street

Amenities

Enjoy this Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! Call Kevin McClellan today to schedule your viewing! 816 529-9960.Very large home in the heart of Gladstone. Brick all around w/ vinyl soffits & Thermal Payne windows make this a great efficient home. Features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, very large eat in kitchen and hearth-like room. Beautiful Updated kitchen cabinets is such a nice plus in this oversized Kitchen. Formal living and dining has carpet however sellers has said there is hardwoods under some of the carpeting. House has baseboard heat with boiler that is 6 yrs old. The Rent is $1,450+7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1,450 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.