7020 N. Troost Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed 1 Bath North KC Home - This 2 bed 1 bath house is located close to shops, restaurants, and more!



This house features all new fixtures and fresh paint. The kitchen contains matching stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, and a lot more! The bathroom has all new shower tiles, as well as with new vanity and toilet. The bedrooms have brand new carpet!



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



(RLNE4956407)