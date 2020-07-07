All apartments in Gladstone
Gladstone, MO
6203 North Howard Avenue
6203 North Howard Avenue

6203 North Howard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6203 North Howard Avenue, Gladstone, MO 64118
Meadowbrook

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
google fiber
internet access
Beautiful and well maintained mid-century home in Gladstone!
Quiet block with mature trees with easy access to roads for dining, shopping.
Large open living room with exposed beams and beautiful architecture.
Dining nook off the living room leads you into the kitchen.
Great cabinet space, countertops with plenty of room to cook.
Appliances provided include a range, New refrigerator and new dishwasher.
On the main level enjoy a bonus sprawling living space with a usable electric fireplace and tons of room for your family to spread out!
Off this extra room comes a beautiful outside deck and large fenced in yard!
Enjoy the shed for storage and a great little fire pit.
The large basement offers endless amounts of storage.
The laundry room has a designated folding area and wall to walk built-in storage!
Google Fiber wired!
Tenants pay all utilities and responsible lawn care and snow removal.
Pets ok with $250 pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 North Howard Avenue have any available units?
6203 North Howard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
What amenities does 6203 North Howard Avenue have?
Some of 6203 North Howard Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6203 North Howard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6203 North Howard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 North Howard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6203 North Howard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6203 North Howard Avenue offer parking?
No, 6203 North Howard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6203 North Howard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6203 North Howard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 North Howard Avenue have a pool?
No, 6203 North Howard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6203 North Howard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6203 North Howard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 North Howard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6203 North Howard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6203 North Howard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6203 North Howard Avenue has units with air conditioning.

