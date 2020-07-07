6203 North Howard Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry google fiber internet access

Beautiful and well maintained mid-century home in Gladstone!

Quiet block with mature trees with easy access to roads for dining, shopping.

Large open living room with exposed beams and beautiful architecture.

Dining nook off the living room leads you into the kitchen.

Great cabinet space, countertops with plenty of room to cook.

Appliances provided include a range, New refrigerator and new dishwasher.

On the main level enjoy a bonus sprawling living space with a usable electric fireplace and tons of room for your family to spread out!

Off this extra room comes a beautiful outside deck and large fenced in yard!

Enjoy the shed for storage and a great little fire pit.

The large basement offers endless amounts of storage.

The laundry room has a designated folding area and wall to walk built-in storage!

Google Fiber wired!

Tenants pay all utilities and responsible lawn care and snow removal.

Pets ok with $250 pet fee per pet.