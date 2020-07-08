2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive

Amenities
Great room soaks in an abundance of natural light, private access that allows you to back deck area, also featuring gleaming new floors! Kitchen includes plenty of cabinet/counter space w/ brand new granite & pantry! Master bedroom has handsome raised ceilings & beams! Home also boasts an extra family room, offering plenty of space for entertaining guests in home
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.