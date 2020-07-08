All apartments in Gladstone
2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive
2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive

2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive, Gladstone, MO 64118
Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great room soaks in an abundance of natural light, private access that allows you to back deck area, also featuring gleaming new floors! Kitchen includes plenty of cabinet/counter space w/ brand new granite & pantry! Master bedroom has handsome raised ceilings & beams! Home also boasts an extra family room, offering plenty of space for entertaining guests in home

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive have any available units?
2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gladstone, MO.
Is 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive offer parking?
No, 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Northeast Shady Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

