All apartments in Florissant
Find more places like 95 La Venta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florissant, MO
/
95 La Venta
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

95 La Venta

95 La Venta Drive · (314) 835-6008 ext. 1007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Florissant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

95 La Venta Drive, Florissant, MO 63031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 95 La Venta · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family bungalow - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family bungalow. Bedrooms are good size, brand new paint and carpet. Great flow throughout. Large backyard, off street parking. Finished family room in the basement and fenced backyard. Move-in ready. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Small - medium size dog okay with deposit. Application required: 600+ credit score, income at 3X the rent, not evictions/ unpaid landlord debts, all utilities in good standing.

(RLNE5874624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 La Venta have any available units?
95 La Venta has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 95 La Venta currently offering any rent specials?
95 La Venta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 La Venta pet-friendly?
No, 95 La Venta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florissant.
Does 95 La Venta offer parking?
Yes, 95 La Venta offers parking.
Does 95 La Venta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 La Venta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 La Venta have a pool?
No, 95 La Venta does not have a pool.
Does 95 La Venta have accessible units?
No, 95 La Venta does not have accessible units.
Does 95 La Venta have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 La Venta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 La Venta have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 La Venta does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 95 La Venta?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct
Florissant, MO 63033
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl
Florissant, MO 63033
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln
Florissant, MO 63031
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr
Florissant, MO 63031
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr
Florissant, MO 63033
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct
Florissant, MO 63033

Similar Pages

Florissant 1 BedroomsFlorissant 2 Bedrooms
Florissant Apartments with PoolsFlorissant Cheap Places
Florissant Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, IL
Mehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity