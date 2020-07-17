95 La Venta

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family bungalow - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family bungalow. Bedrooms are good size, brand new paint and carpet. Great flow throughout. Large backyard, off street parking. Finished family room in the basement and fenced backyard. Move-in ready. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Small - medium size dog okay with deposit. Application required: 600+ credit score, income at 3X the rent, not evictions/ unpaid landlord debts, all utilities in good standing.



