205 Sherri Lane
Last updated May 1 2019 at 6:16 PM

205 Sherri Lane

205 Sherri Lane · No Longer Available
Location

205 Sherri Lane, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive half month's rent free your first full month when you lease and move in before May 5th!
Beautiful 3 bdrm/2.5 bath newly renovated by Conrex! This split-level home features an attached garage, new appliances, new flooring, and updated modern fixtures throughout. Good location, great floor plan with plenty of room for your family and friends!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Sherri Lane have any available units?
205 Sherri Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Excelsior Springs, MO.
Is 205 Sherri Lane currently offering any rent specials?
205 Sherri Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Sherri Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Sherri Lane is pet friendly.
Does 205 Sherri Lane offer parking?
Yes, 205 Sherri Lane offers parking.
Does 205 Sherri Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Sherri Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Sherri Lane have a pool?
No, 205 Sherri Lane does not have a pool.
Does 205 Sherri Lane have accessible units?
No, 205 Sherri Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Sherri Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Sherri Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Sherri Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Sherri Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
