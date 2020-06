Amenities

Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.



All the apartment homes include upscale features including;

*Stainless Steel Refrigerator

*Microwave

*Dishwasher

* Oven Range Stove and Garbage Disposal

* Sparkling Wood Floors

* New carpeting - carpeting only in select units

* Spacious Master Bedroom with Wall closet

* Updated ceiling fans in both bedrooms.

* Central A/C and Heat

* Onsite Maintenance

* Professional Management Company

* Pet Friendly