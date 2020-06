Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

This centrally located condo on the top floor has floor to ceiling Marvin replacement doors all facing west in the living room and dining room. Good size kitchen opens to dining/living area to help keep the natural light & conversation . Both bedrooms have newer Marvin insulated windows facing west. One reserved garage space and off street parking for a second car. Laundry and storage available in lower level with elevator access.