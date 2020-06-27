709 NW Devonshire Pl

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE NOV 25th

4:30pm-6:00pm COME VIEW THIS HOME

This 3 bedroom home features 1 full bathrooms, a partially finished basement with a 2 car garage. Located within the Blue Springs School Districts this is a great home for families. Has a fenced in back yard.



Elementary - Sunny Pointe

Middle School - Paul Kinder

High School - Blue Springs



Must pay Full First Months rent + Deposit before signing.



To see a full list of all our properties please see our website at http://plaidmanagement.propertyware.com/rentals.htÂ­ml



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person for anyone 18 yrs of age or older; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.