709 NW Devonshire Pl
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:45 AM

709 NW Devonshire Pl

709 Northwest Devonshire Place · No Longer Available
Location

709 Northwest Devonshire Place, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Kingsridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE NOV 25th
4:30pm-6:00pm COME VIEW THIS HOME
This 3 bedroom home features 1 full bathrooms, a partially finished basement with a 2 car garage. Located within the Blue Springs School Districts this is a great home for families. Has a fenced in back yard.

Elementary - Sunny Pointe
Middle School - Paul Kinder
High School - Blue Springs

Must pay Full First Months rent + Deposit before signing.

________________________________________

To see a full list of all our properties please see our website at http://plaidmanagement.propertyware.com/rentals.htÂ­ml

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person for anyone 18 yrs of age or older; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 NW Devonshire Pl have any available units?
709 NW Devonshire Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 NW Devonshire Pl have?
Some of 709 NW Devonshire Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 NW Devonshire Pl currently offering any rent specials?
709 NW Devonshire Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 NW Devonshire Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 NW Devonshire Pl is pet friendly.
Does 709 NW Devonshire Pl offer parking?
Yes, 709 NW Devonshire Pl offers parking.
Does 709 NW Devonshire Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 NW Devonshire Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 NW Devonshire Pl have a pool?
No, 709 NW Devonshire Pl does not have a pool.
Does 709 NW Devonshire Pl have accessible units?
No, 709 NW Devonshire Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 709 NW Devonshire Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 NW Devonshire Pl has units with dishwashers.
