Blue Springs, MO
700 SE Drew Ct
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:23 PM

700 SE Drew Ct

700 Southeast Drew Court · No Longer Available
Location

700 Southeast Drew Court, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6967193017 ---- BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, LARGE BEDROOMS, GARAGE DOOR OPENER, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, DECK, AND MUCH MORE. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 SE Drew Ct have any available units?
700 SE Drew Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 SE Drew Ct have?
Some of 700 SE Drew Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 SE Drew Ct currently offering any rent specials?
700 SE Drew Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 SE Drew Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 SE Drew Ct is pet friendly.
Does 700 SE Drew Ct offer parking?
Yes, 700 SE Drew Ct offers parking.
Does 700 SE Drew Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 SE Drew Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 SE Drew Ct have a pool?
No, 700 SE Drew Ct does not have a pool.
Does 700 SE Drew Ct have accessible units?
No, 700 SE Drew Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 700 SE Drew Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 SE Drew Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

