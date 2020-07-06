All apartments in Blue Springs
5525 NW Downing
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

5525 NW Downing

5525 Northwest Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

5525 Northwest Downing Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eeccac104d ---- DEPOSIT SPECIAL - ONLY $700.00! This large townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great room, 1 car garage with automatic opener and washer/dryer hook-ups . The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances. Trash service included. $800 Refundable Pet Deposit plus Pet rent $25 per pet. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 NW Downing have any available units?
5525 NW Downing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 NW Downing have?
Some of 5525 NW Downing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 NW Downing currently offering any rent specials?
5525 NW Downing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 NW Downing pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 NW Downing is pet friendly.
Does 5525 NW Downing offer parking?
Yes, 5525 NW Downing offers parking.
Does 5525 NW Downing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 NW Downing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 NW Downing have a pool?
No, 5525 NW Downing does not have a pool.
Does 5525 NW Downing have accessible units?
No, 5525 NW Downing does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 NW Downing have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 NW Downing does not have units with dishwashers.

