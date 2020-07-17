508 Southeast Chase Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home has granite counter tops and white appliances with a double door refrigerator in the kitchen. The living room has tile flooring and a wood burning fireplace that's perfect for the upcoming cold weather months. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and an en suite that features a shower. The basement area is finished with a formal laundry area. Out back, a large patio overlooks a spacious backyard and the home has a two car garage around back as well. Located on a cul de sac, this home will not be available for long! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.