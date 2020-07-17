All apartments in Blue Springs
508 Southeast Chase Court

508 Southeast Chase Court · No Longer Available
Location

508 Southeast Chase Court, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

This home has granite counter tops and white appliances with a double door refrigerator in the kitchen. The living room has tile flooring and a wood burning fireplace that's perfect for the upcoming cold weather months. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and an en suite that features a shower. The basement area is finished with a formal laundry area. Out back, a large patio overlooks a spacious backyard and the home has a two car garage around back as well. Located on a cul de sac, this home will not be available for long! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Southeast Chase Court have any available units?
508 Southeast Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Southeast Chase Court have?
Some of 508 Southeast Chase Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Southeast Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
508 Southeast Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Southeast Chase Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Southeast Chase Court is pet friendly.
Does 508 Southeast Chase Court offer parking?
Yes, 508 Southeast Chase Court offers parking.
Does 508 Southeast Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Southeast Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Southeast Chase Court have a pool?
No, 508 Southeast Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 508 Southeast Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 508 Southeast Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Southeast Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Southeast Chase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
