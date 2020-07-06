505 SW 6th

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1aa965d00c ---- Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.