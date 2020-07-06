All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:48 PM

505 SW 6th

505 Southwest 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 Southwest 6th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1aa965d00c ---- Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 SW 6th have any available units?
505 SW 6th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 SW 6th have?
Some of 505 SW 6th's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 SW 6th currently offering any rent specials?
505 SW 6th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 SW 6th pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 SW 6th is pet friendly.
Does 505 SW 6th offer parking?
Yes, 505 SW 6th offers parking.
Does 505 SW 6th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 SW 6th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 SW 6th have a pool?
No, 505 SW 6th does not have a pool.
Does 505 SW 6th have accessible units?
No, 505 SW 6th does not have accessible units.
Does 505 SW 6th have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 SW 6th does not have units with dishwashers.

