All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 408 Northeast Highland Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
408 Northeast Highland Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:50 PM

408 Northeast Highland Lane

408 Northeast Highland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

408 Northeast Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Country Club Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You really must see this beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome located right off I-70 and Hwy 7 in Bluer Springs, the perfect location for any KC commuter!

Featuring a fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and durable laminate hardwoods throughout the main level. There is also a half bathroom downstairs, right next to the garage!

Upstairs you will find 3 very spacious bedrooms. The master features vaulted ceilings and is located on the backside of the home. The bedroom in the front of the home is huge and could also be used as a 2nd master.

Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this wonderful townhome, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Northeast Highland Lane have any available units?
408 Northeast Highland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Northeast Highland Lane have?
Some of 408 Northeast Highland Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Northeast Highland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
408 Northeast Highland Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Northeast Highland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Northeast Highland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 408 Northeast Highland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 408 Northeast Highland Lane does offer parking.
Does 408 Northeast Highland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Northeast Highland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Northeast Highland Lane have a pool?
No, 408 Northeast Highland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 408 Northeast Highland Lane have accessible units?
No, 408 Northeast Highland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Northeast Highland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Northeast Highland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University