408 Northeast Highland Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You really must see this beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome located right off I-70 and Hwy 7 in Bluer Springs, the perfect location for any KC commuter!



Featuring a fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and durable laminate hardwoods throughout the main level. There is also a half bathroom downstairs, right next to the garage!



Upstairs you will find 3 very spacious bedrooms. The master features vaulted ceilings and is located on the backside of the home. The bedroom in the front of the home is huge and could also be used as a 2nd master.



Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this wonderful townhome, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.