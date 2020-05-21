All apartments in Blue Springs
Blue Springs, MO
3001 Southwest 4 Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:21 PM

3001 Southwest 4 Street

3001 Southwest 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Southwest 4th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a fantastic 3 bdrm home in Palo Park! Located on a peaceful treed lot featuring a large deck, bright
great room, kitchen with breakfast bar & hardwood floor. Range/Oven & microwave with separate
dining area and daylight rec room. Plus office/den/craft room & half bath, double garage & so much more! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Southwest 4 Street have any available units?
3001 Southwest 4 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Southwest 4 Street have?
Some of 3001 Southwest 4 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Southwest 4 Street currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Southwest 4 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Southwest 4 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Southwest 4 Street is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Southwest 4 Street offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Southwest 4 Street offers parking.
Does 3001 Southwest 4 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Southwest 4 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Southwest 4 Street have a pool?
No, 3001 Southwest 4 Street does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Southwest 4 Street have accessible units?
No, 3001 Southwest 4 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Southwest 4 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Southwest 4 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
