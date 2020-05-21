3001 Southwest 4 Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage microwave range

What a fantastic 3 bdrm home in Palo Park! Located on a peaceful treed lot featuring a large deck, bright

great room, kitchen with breakfast bar & hardwood floor. Range/Oven & microwave with separate

dining area and daylight rec room. Plus office/den/craft room & half bath, double garage & so much more! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.