Blue Springs, MO
2529 Northwest 5th Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 3:04 PM

2529 Northwest 5th Street

2529 NW 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

2529 NW 5th St, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom is ready for a family. The home has been beautifully redone with newer stainless steel appliance, new fixtures and newer carpet throughout and much more! The basement offers an additional family room and a nonconforming bedroom. Sit outside in the summer evenings on the back deck with a fenced back yard. 2 Car garage in the back of the home.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 4/19/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Northwest 5th Street have any available units?
2529 Northwest 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 Northwest 5th Street have?
Some of 2529 Northwest 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Northwest 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Northwest 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Northwest 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 Northwest 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2529 Northwest 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Northwest 5th Street offers parking.
Does 2529 Northwest 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Northwest 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Northwest 5th Street have a pool?
No, 2529 Northwest 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Northwest 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 2529 Northwest 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Northwest 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 Northwest 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

