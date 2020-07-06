All apartments in Blue Springs
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
218 NW 27th Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

218 NW 27th Ct.

218 NW 27th Street Ct · No Longer Available
Location

218 NW 27th Street Ct, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4934467008 ----
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level, 3rd bedroom with full bath and rec room on lower level and additional unfinished area for storage. Washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garageEach tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour

1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Finished Basement
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 NW 27th Ct. have any available units?
218 NW 27th Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 NW 27th Ct. have?
Some of 218 NW 27th Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 NW 27th Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
218 NW 27th Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 NW 27th Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 NW 27th Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 218 NW 27th Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 218 NW 27th Ct. offers parking.
Does 218 NW 27th Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 NW 27th Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 NW 27th Ct. have a pool?
No, 218 NW 27th Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 218 NW 27th Ct. have accessible units?
No, 218 NW 27th Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 218 NW 27th Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 NW 27th Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

