218 NW 27th Ct.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4934467008 ----
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level, 3rd bedroom with full bath and rec room on lower level and additional unfinished area for storage. Washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garageEach tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour
1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Finished Basement
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups