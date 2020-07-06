218 NW 27th Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4934467008 ----

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level, 3rd bedroom with full bath and rec room on lower level and additional unfinished area for storage. Washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garageEach tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour



1 Car Garage

2 Bath

3 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Deck/Patio

Finished Basement

Lawn Care Provided

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups