All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 212 NW Vesper St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
212 NW Vesper St.
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

212 NW Vesper St.

212 NW Vesper St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

212 NW Vesper St, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Applegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/016d4c6083 ---- Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious rooms and closets, off-street parking, and laundry facility on site. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Off Street Parking On Site Laundry Stove Vinyl Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 NW Vesper St. have any available units?
212 NW Vesper St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 NW Vesper St. have?
Some of 212 NW Vesper St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 NW Vesper St. currently offering any rent specials?
212 NW Vesper St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 NW Vesper St. pet-friendly?
No, 212 NW Vesper St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 212 NW Vesper St. offer parking?
Yes, 212 NW Vesper St. offers parking.
Does 212 NW Vesper St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 NW Vesper St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 NW Vesper St. have a pool?
No, 212 NW Vesper St. does not have a pool.
Does 212 NW Vesper St. have accessible units?
No, 212 NW Vesper St. does not have accessible units.
Does 212 NW Vesper St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 NW Vesper St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University