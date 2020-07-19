All apartments in Blue Springs
207 Northwest Chestnut Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 Northwest Chestnut Street

207 Northwest Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

207 Northwest Chestnut Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$400 off first full month's rent on 12 month lease term or more if leased and moved in by April 5th.
This raised ranch, split entry features has an open concept kitchen including breakfast room with all new stainless steel appliances. Lots of space and areas for entertaining, with separate family and great room. Large fenced in back yard as well as 2 car attached garage. You don't want to miss out on this home so please set up a self-guided tour and apply today!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

**PHOTOS of this home have been requested**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

