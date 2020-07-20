All apartments in Blue Springs
205 SW Shamrock Ln
205 SW Shamrock Ln

205 Southwest Shamrock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

205 Southwest Shamrock Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Blue Springs home conveniently located to everything! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths! - This home is ready for you; just in time for spring! Solid surface flooring in Kitchen, gathering room, and traffic areas! Nice kitchen layout with stainless steel appliances! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with a family room & additional 1/2 bath in the basement! Huge fenced backyard with a spacious deck.
Neighborhood park right around the corner! Finished basement! Two Car Garage!
Be sure to take your very own virtual walk-thru tour from the comfort of your PC, Tablet, or Phone at MidwestPropertyResources.com/vacancies/ choose any home your interested in & click "View Details" to see photos, take the virtual tour, or request an in person showing! Offered For Lease by Midwest Property Resources

(RLNE3912015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 SW Shamrock Ln have any available units?
205 SW Shamrock Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 205 SW Shamrock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
205 SW Shamrock Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 SW Shamrock Ln pet-friendly?
No, 205 SW Shamrock Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 205 SW Shamrock Ln offer parking?
Yes, 205 SW Shamrock Ln offers parking.
Does 205 SW Shamrock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 SW Shamrock Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 SW Shamrock Ln have a pool?
No, 205 SW Shamrock Ln does not have a pool.
Does 205 SW Shamrock Ln have accessible units?
No, 205 SW Shamrock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 205 SW Shamrock Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 SW Shamrock Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 SW Shamrock Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 SW Shamrock Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
