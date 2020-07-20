205 SW Shamrock Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Blue Springs home conveniently located to everything! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths! - This home is ready for you; just in time for spring! Solid surface flooring in Kitchen, gathering room, and traffic areas! Nice kitchen layout with stainless steel appliances! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with a family room & additional 1/2 bath in the basement! Huge fenced backyard with a spacious deck.

Neighborhood park right around the corner! Finished basement! Two Car Garage!

Be sure to take your very own virtual walk-thru tour from the comfort of your PC, Tablet, or Phone at MidwestPropertyResources.com/vacancies/ choose any home your interested in & click "View Details" to see photos, take the virtual tour, or request an in person showing! Offered For Lease by Midwest Property Resources



(RLNE3912015)