All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane

1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64029

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Home for lease with views of Lake Remembrance! Ranch home on Cul-de-sac with a finished Daylight/Walkout Basement. Few Steps from the Trails around the Lake. Tons of Wood Flooring. Easy Access to I-70.

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com ! The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane have any available units?
1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University