1913 Northeast Red Oak Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Home for lease with views of Lake Remembrance! Ranch home on Cul-de-sac with a finished Daylight/Walkout Basement. Few Steps from the Trails around the Lake. Tons of Wood Flooring. Easy Access to I-70.



Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com ! The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.