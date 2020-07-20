All apartments in Blue Springs
1813 South Speas Drive
1813 South Speas Drive

1813 SW Speas Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1813 SW Speas Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Keystone Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready to move into 3 bdrm/2 bath home! Featuring a eat-in-kitchen, living room, dining room and finished basement. Enjoy the large deck overlooking a treed and fenced backyard that backs up to a creek!
Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 South Speas Drive have any available units?
1813 South Speas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 1813 South Speas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 South Speas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 South Speas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 South Speas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1813 South Speas Drive offer parking?
No, 1813 South Speas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1813 South Speas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 South Speas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 South Speas Drive have a pool?
No, 1813 South Speas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1813 South Speas Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 South Speas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 South Speas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 South Speas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 South Speas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 South Speas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
