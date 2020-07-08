All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1609 Northwest Jordan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1609 Northwest Jordan Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1609 Northwest Jordan Court

1609 Northwest Jordan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1609 Northwest Jordan Court, Blue Springs, MO 64015
West Gateway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Living, dining, and kitchen areas are all open to each other. Wonderful fireplace in living room. Half bath down stairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath upstairs. Lovely large bedrooms with spacious closets. Out door patio, great for grilling! This duplex has lots to offer!

Pet Policy: One small dog allowed.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available 1/25/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Northwest Jordan Court have any available units?
1609 Northwest Jordan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Northwest Jordan Court have?
Some of 1609 Northwest Jordan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Northwest Jordan Court currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Northwest Jordan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Northwest Jordan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Northwest Jordan Court is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Northwest Jordan Court offer parking?
No, 1609 Northwest Jordan Court does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Northwest Jordan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Northwest Jordan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Northwest Jordan Court have a pool?
No, 1609 Northwest Jordan Court does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Northwest Jordan Court have accessible units?
No, 1609 Northwest Jordan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Northwest Jordan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Northwest Jordan Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University