1609 Northwest Jordan Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Living, dining, and kitchen areas are all open to each other. Wonderful fireplace in living room. Half bath down stairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath upstairs. Lovely large bedrooms with spacious closets. Out door patio, great for grilling! This duplex has lots to offer!



Pet Policy: One small dog allowed.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available 1/25/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.