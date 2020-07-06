1606 Northwest Jordan Court

Amenities

This spacious half duplex has 3 oversized bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with lots of upgrades. Kitchen has gorgeous new granite countertops and there is a walk in pantry! Lovely deck off of the dining area with a sliding glass door. Lots of closet space, and a 2 car garage!



Sorry no pets!



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available 2/8/19



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.