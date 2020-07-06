All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1606 Northwest Jordan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1606 Northwest Jordan Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1606 Northwest Jordan Court

1606 Northwest Jordan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1606 Northwest Jordan Court, Blue Springs, MO 64015
West Gateway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious half duplex has 3 oversized bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with lots of upgrades. Kitchen has gorgeous new granite countertops and there is a walk in pantry! Lovely deck off of the dining area with a sliding glass door. Lots of closet space, and a 2 car garage!

Sorry no pets!

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available 2/8/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Northwest Jordan Court have any available units?
1606 Northwest Jordan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Northwest Jordan Court have?
Some of 1606 Northwest Jordan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Northwest Jordan Court currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Northwest Jordan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Northwest Jordan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Northwest Jordan Court is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Northwest Jordan Court offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Northwest Jordan Court offers parking.
Does 1606 Northwest Jordan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Northwest Jordan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Northwest Jordan Court have a pool?
No, 1606 Northwest Jordan Court does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Northwest Jordan Court have accessible units?
No, 1606 Northwest Jordan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Northwest Jordan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Northwest Jordan Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University