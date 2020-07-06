All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1604 Southwest 3 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1604 Southwest 3 Street
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:07 PM

1604 Southwest 3 Street

1604 Southwest 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1604 Southwest 3rd Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Keystone Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this splendid 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Blue Springs. Large back yard and wonderful deck, great for entertaining! Amazing entry area leading into living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace! Large kitchen with granite countertops. Large bedrooms, master bedroom has bathroom attached. Large family room in mostly finished basement.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Southwest 3 Street have any available units?
1604 Southwest 3 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Southwest 3 Street have?
Some of 1604 Southwest 3 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Southwest 3 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Southwest 3 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Southwest 3 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Southwest 3 Street is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Southwest 3 Street offer parking?
No, 1604 Southwest 3 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Southwest 3 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Southwest 3 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Southwest 3 Street have a pool?
No, 1604 Southwest 3 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Southwest 3 Street have accessible units?
No, 1604 Southwest 3 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Southwest 3 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Southwest 3 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University