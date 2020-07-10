All apartments in Blue Springs
1509 Northwest 50th Street

1509 Northwest 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Northwest 50th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fall in LOVE with NO Application Fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also includes a brick/tile backsplash and a built in pantry. The living room includes a gas fireplace and an open concept floorplan. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a bathtub in the en suite bathroom. The basement area is finished with an additional fireplace. The wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard, and the home has a two car garage. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Northwest 50th Street have any available units?
1509 Northwest 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Northwest 50th Street have?
Some of 1509 Northwest 50th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Northwest 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Northwest 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Northwest 50th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Northwest 50th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Northwest 50th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Northwest 50th Street offers parking.
Does 1509 Northwest 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Northwest 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Northwest 50th Street have a pool?
No, 1509 Northwest 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Northwest 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 1509 Northwest 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Northwest 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Northwest 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

