1509 Northwest 50th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fall in LOVE with NO Application Fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also includes a brick/tile backsplash and a built in pantry. The living room includes a gas fireplace and an open concept floorplan. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a bathtub in the en suite bathroom. The basement area is finished with an additional fireplace. The wooden deck overlooks a spacious and fenced in backyard, and the home has a two car garage. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.