1201 SW South Ave

2 bedroom / 1 bath House - Beautiful rehabbed home - Ready to call home. - 2 bedroom / 1 bath - House - Beautiful rehabbed home! Hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave,) W/D connections, single car garage, new roof, great lot.



Rent $925 / Deposit $925



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal done on case by case basis



Call for a Showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.

$40 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.



(RLNE5302982)