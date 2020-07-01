1201 SW South Ave

Amenities
2 bedroom / 1 bath House - Beautiful rehabbed home - Ready to call home. - 2 bedroom / 1 bath - House - Beautiful rehabbed home! Hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave,) W/D connections, single car garage, new roof, great lot.
Rent $925 / Deposit $925
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis
$40 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
