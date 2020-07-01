All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1201 SW South Ave

1201 Southwest South Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Southwest South Avenue, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Downtown Blue Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom / 1 bath House - Beautiful rehabbed home - Ready to call home. - 2 bedroom / 1 bath - House - Beautiful rehabbed home! Hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave,) W/D connections, single car garage, new roof, great lot.

Rent $925 / Deposit $925

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis

Call for a Showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

(RLNE5302982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 SW South Ave have any available units?
1201 SW South Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 SW South Ave have?
Some of 1201 SW South Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 SW South Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1201 SW South Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 SW South Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 SW South Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1201 SW South Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1201 SW South Ave offers parking.
Does 1201 SW South Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 SW South Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 SW South Ave have a pool?
No, 1201 SW South Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1201 SW South Ave have accessible units?
No, 1201 SW South Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 SW South Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 SW South Ave has units with dishwashers.

