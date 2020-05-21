All apartments in Blue Springs
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive

1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This spacious home offers so much function and character! From the floor plan with extra living/flex spaces, to the finished basement with a bathroom, wet bar, extra storage spaces and built in shelving! Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, large walk in shower and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major black/stainless appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful cabinetry with a built in desk space. You will be able to prepare your favorite meals upon move in! You'll also love the screened porch and fully fenced back yard! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive have any available units?
1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive have?
Some of 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive offer parking?
No, 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive have a pool?
No, 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

