1106 Northwest Woodlynne Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel extra storage

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This spacious home offers so much function and character! From the floor plan with extra living/flex spaces, to the finished basement with a bathroom, wet bar, extra storage spaces and built in shelving! Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, large walk in shower and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major black/stainless appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful cabinetry with a built in desk space. You will be able to prepare your favorite meals upon move in! You'll also love the screened porch and fully fenced back yard! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.