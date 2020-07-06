920 Kent Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bdrm, 1 bath multi level home in Belton, MO!

This one and a 1/2 story home is a wonderful floor plan offering 4 bedrooms and 1 bath on multi levels. The interior features lots of space with 2 bedrooms on main level, 2 bedrooms upstairs, 2 bathrooms, and 2 living rooms. You're open concept kitchen is adjacent to the dining room which offers direct access to your custom deck, and fenced back yard. Conveniently close to shopping and schools, and easy access to highway. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.