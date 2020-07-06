All apartments in Belton
920 Kent Drive

920 Kent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 Kent Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bdrm, 1 bath multi level home in Belton, MO!
This one and a 1/2 story home is a wonderful floor plan offering 4 bedrooms and 1 bath on multi levels. The interior features lots of space with 2 bedrooms on main level, 2 bedrooms upstairs, 2 bathrooms, and 2 living rooms. You're open concept kitchen is adjacent to the dining room which offers direct access to your custom deck, and fenced back yard. Conveniently close to shopping and schools, and easy access to highway. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Kent Drive have any available units?
920 Kent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 920 Kent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Kent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Kent Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Kent Drive is pet friendly.
Does 920 Kent Drive offer parking?
No, 920 Kent Drive does not offer parking.
Does 920 Kent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Kent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Kent Drive have a pool?
No, 920 Kent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 920 Kent Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 Kent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Kent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Kent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Kent Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Kent Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

