8212 Spring Valley Rd

Spacious apartment in Belton, MO - Property Id: 310269



This is a duplex house. Big living room with new hardwood look commercial vinyl. eat-in-kitchen. 2 bedrooms in this upper level, finished with new hardwood look vinyl and with a full bathroom. Lower level master-bedroom finished with all tiles, walk-in cedar closet. A full bath. One car garage with remote and front parking space. The best location in Belton. And easy shopping area. Very easy get on Highway 49. 10 unites to Leawood, 15 minutes to Overland Park. Customer pay all utilities, trash, taking care the yard and mowing. Fenced back yard. Prefer to call Shelly 913-484-7849

No Pets Allowed



