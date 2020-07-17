All apartments in Belton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8212 Spring Valley Rd

8212 Spring Valley Rd · (913) 484-7849
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8212 Spring Valley Rd, Belton, MO 64012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Spacious apartment in Belton, MO - Property Id: 310269

This is a duplex house. Big living room with new hardwood look commercial vinyl. eat-in-kitchen. 2 bedrooms in this upper level, finished with new hardwood look vinyl and with a full bathroom. Lower level master-bedroom finished with all tiles, walk-in cedar closet. A full bath. One car garage with remote and front parking space. The best location in Belton. And easy shopping area. Very easy get on Highway 49. 10 unites to Leawood, 15 minutes to Overland Park. Customer pay all utilities, trash, taking care the yard and mowing. Fenced back yard. Prefer to call Shelly 913-484-7849
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8212-spring-valley-rd-belton-mo/310269
Property Id 310269

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 Spring Valley Rd have any available units?
8212 Spring Valley Rd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8212 Spring Valley Rd have?
Some of 8212 Spring Valley Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8212 Spring Valley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8212 Spring Valley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 Spring Valley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8212 Spring Valley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 8212 Spring Valley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8212 Spring Valley Rd offers parking.
Does 8212 Spring Valley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8212 Spring Valley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 Spring Valley Rd have a pool?
No, 8212 Spring Valley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8212 Spring Valley Rd have accessible units?
No, 8212 Spring Valley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 Spring Valley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8212 Spring Valley Rd has units with dishwashers.
