All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 716 Lacy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, MO
/
716 Lacy Lane
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

716 Lacy Lane

716 Lacy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

716 Lacy Lane, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath House - Don't miss out on this great home, tour it while you still can!

This 3 bed 2 bath home features beautiful hardwood flooring, renovated bathrooms, a beautiful kitchen with new countertops, white cupboards, and a full set of stainless steel appliances. This house also has a nice front deck and a spacious backyard.

This house is in a great location in Belton off of Highway 49 and close to elementary schools, middle schools, and Belton High School.

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5161345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Lacy Lane have any available units?
716 Lacy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Lacy Lane have?
Some of 716 Lacy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Lacy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
716 Lacy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Lacy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Lacy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 716 Lacy Lane offer parking?
No, 716 Lacy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 716 Lacy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Lacy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Lacy Lane have a pool?
No, 716 Lacy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 716 Lacy Lane have accessible units?
No, 716 Lacy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Lacy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Lacy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes
200 Canal St
Belton, MO 64012

Similar Pages

Belton 2 BedroomsBelton Apartments with Balcony
Belton Apartments with ParkingBelton Apartments with Pool
Belton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City