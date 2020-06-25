716 Lacy Lane

Amenities

Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath House - Don't miss out on this great home, tour it while you still can!



This 3 bed 2 bath home features beautiful hardwood flooring, renovated bathrooms, a beautiful kitchen with new countertops, white cupboards, and a full set of stainless steel appliances. This house also has a nice front deck and a spacious backyard.



This house is in a great location in Belton off of Highway 49 and close to elementary schools, middle schools, and Belton High School.



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*



