716 Lacy Lane

Amenities
Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath House - Don't miss out on this great home, tour it while you still can!
This 3 bed 2 bath home features beautiful hardwood flooring, renovated bathrooms, a beautiful kitchen with new countertops, white cupboards, and a full set of stainless steel appliances. This house also has a nice front deck and a spacious backyard.
This house is in a great location in Belton off of Highway 49 and close to elementary schools, middle schools, and Belton High School.
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE5161345)