Belton, MO
704 Autumn Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

704 Autumn Drive

704 Autumn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

704 Autumn Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,641 sf home is located in Belton, MO. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Autumn Drive have any available units?
704 Autumn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Autumn Drive have?
Some of 704 Autumn Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Autumn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Autumn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Autumn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Autumn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 704 Autumn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 Autumn Drive offers parking.
Does 704 Autumn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Autumn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Autumn Drive have a pool?
No, 704 Autumn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 704 Autumn Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Autumn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Autumn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Autumn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
