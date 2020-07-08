All apartments in Belton
630 Maggie Court
630 Maggie Court

630 Maggie Ct · No Longer Available
Location

630 Maggie Ct, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newer 3 Bed Townhome in Belton; Raymore-Peculiar Schools - Come and View this 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/1 Car Garage Townhome in Belton only Minutes Away from Shopping on 58 Hwy. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Raymore-Peculiar School District.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor Features:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, & Large Pantry.
Open Living Space.
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests.
Attached One Car Garage.

Second Floor Features:
Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Attached Full Bathroom with Bathtub.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
Full Guest Bathroom with Shower.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.

Other Features:
All Electric Unit.
Community Pool.

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE4792383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Maggie Court have any available units?
630 Maggie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Maggie Court have?
Some of 630 Maggie Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Maggie Court currently offering any rent specials?
630 Maggie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Maggie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Maggie Court is pet friendly.
Does 630 Maggie Court offer parking?
Yes, 630 Maggie Court offers parking.
Does 630 Maggie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Maggie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Maggie Court have a pool?
Yes, 630 Maggie Court has a pool.
Does 630 Maggie Court have accessible units?
No, 630 Maggie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Maggie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Maggie Court does not have units with dishwashers.

