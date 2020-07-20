All apartments in Belton
616 Park Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 5:22 PM

616 Park Avenue

616 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

616 Park Avenue, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,868 sf home is located in Belton, MO. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Park Avenue have any available units?
616 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Park Avenue have?
Some of 616 Park Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
616 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 616 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 616 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 616 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 616 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 616 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 616 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
