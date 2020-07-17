All apartments in Belton
521 C Street

Location

521 C Street, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Belton Home totally remodeled - This totally remodeled in Belton offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Features include new carpet, new kitchen countertops & cabinets, comes with new appliances, new furnace & a/c, and one car garage. Enjoy ceiling fans in each room, a spacious living room area, large master bedroom, HUGE eat-in kitchen and so much more! Pets are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent per month. Sorry No vouchers.

Call Rick for Showing. 913-221-6517
Rent is $1,050.00 Per Month

Scott Elementary School
Public Grades K - 6
0.5 miles

Yeokum Middle School
Public Grades 7 - 8
1.2 miles

Belton High School
Public Grades 10 - 12
0.6 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 C Street have any available units?
521 C Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 C Street have?
Some of 521 C Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 C Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 C Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 C Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 C Street is pet friendly.
Does 521 C Street offer parking?
Yes, 521 C Street offers parking.
Does 521 C Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 C Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 C Street have a pool?
No, 521 C Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 C Street have accessible units?
No, 521 C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 C Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 C Street does not have units with dishwashers.
