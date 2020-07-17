521 C Street

Amenities

Belton Home totally remodeled - This totally remodeled in Belton offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Features include new carpet, new kitchen countertops & cabinets, comes with new appliances, new furnace & a/c, and one car garage. Enjoy ceiling fans in each room, a spacious living room area, large master bedroom, HUGE eat-in kitchen and so much more! Pets are welcome with additional deposit and pet rent per month. Sorry No vouchers.



Call Rick for Showing. 913-221-6517

Rent is $1,050.00 Per Month



Scott Elementary School

Public Grades K - 6

0.5 miles



Yeokum Middle School

Public Grades 7 - 8

1.2 miles



Belton High School

Public Grades 10 - 12

0.6 miles



