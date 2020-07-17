518 Gunnar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace that's perfect for the cold winter months. The master bedroom is spacious with an attached bathroom that includes a standing shower and dual vanities. The basement area is finished with a 4th bedroom and full bathroom! Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a large fenced in yard and the home has a 2 car garage around front. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.