Home
/
Belton, MO
/
518 Gunnar Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

518 Gunnar Drive

518 Gunnar Drive · No Longer Available
Belton
Accessible Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

518 Gunnar Drive, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace that's perfect for the cold winter months. The master bedroom is spacious with an attached bathroom that includes a standing shower and dual vanities. The basement area is finished with a 4th bedroom and full bathroom! Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a large fenced in yard and the home has a 2 car garage around front. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Gunnar Drive have any available units?
518 Gunnar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Gunnar Drive have?
Some of 518 Gunnar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Gunnar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
518 Gunnar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Gunnar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Gunnar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 518 Gunnar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 518 Gunnar Drive offers parking.
Does 518 Gunnar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Gunnar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Gunnar Drive have a pool?
No, 518 Gunnar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 518 Gunnar Drive have accessible units?
No, 518 Gunnar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Gunnar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Gunnar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
