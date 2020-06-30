All apartments in Belton
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

506 Sagebrush Ln

506 Sagebrush Lane · No Longer Available
Location

506 Sagebrush Lane, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Back on market for rent. - Prior applicant unable to pay security deposi and will not hold any longer. Home has been upgraded and ready for new occupants. Fresh exterior paint, storage closet in the 1 car carport, New insulated windows, new stove and refrigerator plus pantry in kitchen ,energy efficient hot water heater and HVAC. Laundry in the basement. All living areas on main level. Large family room, dining area and room for a table in the kitchen. Housing assistance considered. Ready now!!

(RLNE5476249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Sagebrush Ln have any available units?
506 Sagebrush Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Sagebrush Ln have?
Some of 506 Sagebrush Ln's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Sagebrush Ln currently offering any rent specials?
506 Sagebrush Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Sagebrush Ln pet-friendly?
No, 506 Sagebrush Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 506 Sagebrush Ln offer parking?
Yes, 506 Sagebrush Ln offers parking.
Does 506 Sagebrush Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Sagebrush Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Sagebrush Ln have a pool?
No, 506 Sagebrush Ln does not have a pool.
Does 506 Sagebrush Ln have accessible units?
No, 506 Sagebrush Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Sagebrush Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Sagebrush Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

