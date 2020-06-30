506 Sagebrush Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Back on market for rent. - Prior applicant unable to pay security deposi and will not hold any longer. Home has been upgraded and ready for new occupants. Fresh exterior paint, storage closet in the 1 car carport, New insulated windows, new stove and refrigerator plus pantry in kitchen ,energy efficient hot water heater and HVAC. Laundry in the basement. All living areas on main level. Large family room, dining area and room for a table in the kitchen. Housing assistance considered. Ready now!!



(RLNE5476249)